Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to report sales of $7.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.20 billion. Goldman Sachs Group reported sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $36.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.69 billion to $36.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $36.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $38.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $258.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.77.

In other news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,562. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.19%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

