Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 4,080 Price Target for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. HSBC set a GBX 4,860 ($63.50) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.71) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec lowered AstraZeneca to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 6,300 ($82.32) in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,114.16 ($79.89).

AZN opened at GBX 5,854 ($76.49) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

