Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Graphcoin has a market cap of $57,160.00 and $43.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00039164 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 11,804,122 coins and its circulating supply is 7,504,424 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.