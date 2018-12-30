Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,860 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $472,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $117,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,423 shares in the company, valued at $727,953.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.89 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agribusiness banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing savings and money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time certificates of deposits, as well as NOW accounts.

