GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 8,016 First Busey Co. (BUSE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,016 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in First Busey by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,220,000 after purchasing an additional 268,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BUSE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of First Busey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

