GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $235,000 Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EYE. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1,774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on National Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $46.63.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.81 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler sold 2,351,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $94,516,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $437,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,530,000 shares of company stock worth $503,732,500. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

