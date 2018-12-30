Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HASI. UBS Group cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 33.99, a current ratio of 33.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.71%.

In related news, Director Rebecca Blalock purchased 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $100,214.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,568,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,879 shares of company stock valued at $159,432. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 24,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 52,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 27.9% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

