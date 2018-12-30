Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) CEO Purchases $189,306.54 in Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 19,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,306.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCAP stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,714,000. Harvest Capital Credit makes up about 33.8% of Franklin Square Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Franklin Square Holdings L.P. owned 21.10% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HCAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

