Haven Protocol Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00019457 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $47,948.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,866.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.03598877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.04233421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00828955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.01249694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00136904 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.01553708 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00358921 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 6,613,321 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

