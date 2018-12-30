Havven (HAV) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Havven token can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Gate.io, IDEX and Tidex. Havven has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Havven has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.02313133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00154038 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00209957 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026347 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026305 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. Havven’s official website is havven.io. The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Kucoin, IDEX, Tidex and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

