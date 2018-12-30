HC2 (HCHC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 689,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 276,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

HCHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $501.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.05 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCHC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 30,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

