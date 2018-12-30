Head to Head Analysis: Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) & Amcor Limited ADS (AMCRY)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) and Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Oil-Dri Co. of America pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Amcor Limited ADS pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and Amcor Limited ADS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oil-Dri Co. of America $266.00 million 0.78 $8.24 million N/A N/A Amcor Limited ADS $9.32 billion 1.16 $724.00 million N/A N/A

Amcor Limited ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Oil-Dri Co. of America.

Volatility & Risk

Oil-Dri Co. of America has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor Limited ADS has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Oil-Dri Co. of America and Amcor Limited ADS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oil-Dri Co. of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor Limited ADS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Oil-Dri Co. of America and Amcor Limited ADS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oil-Dri Co. of America 2.30% 8.62% 5.63% Amcor Limited ADS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Oil-Dri Co. of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oil-Dri Co. of America beats Amcor Limited ADS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It also offers animal health and nutrition products for the livestock industry under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, MD-09, and Pel-Unite and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names. In addition, the company provides cat litter products, such as scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, acid, paint, ink, water, and other liquids under the Oil-Dri brand name; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. Its customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Amcor Limited ADS

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. It also manufactures flexible and film packaging for the food and beverage industry, including confectionery, coffee, fresh food and dairy, and pet food packaging; and medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, and snack food segments. In addition, the company offers flexible packaging for specialty folding cartons for tobacco packaging and other industries; and packaging solutions for home and personal care products. Amcor Limited was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

