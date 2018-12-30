Head-To-Head Analysis: QuoteMedia (QMCI) and Limelight Networks (LLNW)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and Limelight Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $9.49 million 0.70 -$1.50 million N/A N/A Limelight Networks $184.36 million 1.43 -$7.63 million ($0.02) -116.50

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limelight Networks.

Volatility and Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 1.18% -5.18% 4.24% Limelight Networks 7.07% 2.32% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Limelight Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00

Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 170.39%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats QuoteMedia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

