Head to Head Comparison: ACM Research (ACMR) and Enviro Technologies (EVTN)

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACM Research and Enviro Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACM Research $36.51 million 4.04 -$310,000.00 $0.19 55.11 Enviro Technologies $260,000.00 6.87 $2.07 million N/A N/A

Enviro Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACM Research.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACM Research and Enviro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACM Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACM Research presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 76.70%. Given ACM Research’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACM Research is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ACM Research and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACM Research 10.81% 22.42% 12.57% Enviro Technologies -27.99% -718.46% -19.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of ACM Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of ACM Research shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACM Research beats Enviro Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

