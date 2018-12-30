Head-To-Head Comparison: Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) versus Nippon Paint (NPCPF)

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) and Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and Nippon Paint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axalta Coating Systems 0 5 6 0 2.55 Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus price target of $31.36, suggesting a potential upside of 37.14%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axalta Coating Systems and Nippon Paint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axalta Coating Systems $4.38 billion 1.25 $36.70 million $1.19 19.22 Nippon Paint N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axalta Coating Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Nippon Paint.

Profitability

This table compares Axalta Coating Systems and Nippon Paint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axalta Coating Systems 1.49% 22.53% 4.70% Nippon Paint N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axalta Coating Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Axalta Coating Systems has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Paint has a beta of 4.25, meaning that its share price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axalta Coating Systems beats Nippon Paint on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, ZENITH, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and Plascoat brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including HDT, bus, rail, and ACE. This segment offers its commercial vehicles under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. The company sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells various paints and coatings in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers automotive coatings, such as paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances. It also provides marine coatings, including antifouling paints for fuel-saving; and paints for automobiles refinish, DIY, and road surface markings. In addition, it offers surface treatment products. The company was formerly known as Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2014. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

