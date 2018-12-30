Head-To-Head Comparison: Heritage Financial (HFWA) versus First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Financial and First Northwest BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $183.29 million 6.01 $41.79 million $1.48 20.18 First Northwest BanCorp $42.98 million 3.99 N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest BanCorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Heritage Financial and First Northwest BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Financial presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than First Northwest BanCorp.

Dividends

Heritage Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Northwest BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Heritage Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Heritage Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and First Northwest BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 20.10% 8.92% 1.20% First Northwest BanCorp 9.80% 3.48% 0.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Financial beats First Northwest BanCorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans focuses on real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions. The company also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and offers trust services through trust powers, as well as objective advice. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 59 branches located in Washington and Oregon. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

