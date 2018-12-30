Head to Head Review: NINTENDO LTD/ADR (NTDOY) and Gaming Partners International (GPIC)

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) and Gaming Partners International (NASDAQ:GPIC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming Partners International has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NINTENDO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Gaming Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Gaming Partners International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Gaming Partners International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NINTENDO LTD/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gaming Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Gaming Partners International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NINTENDO LTD/ADR $9.74 billion 3.25 $1.26 billion $1.32 24.97 Gaming Partners International $80.60 million 1.30 $3.62 million N/A N/A

NINTENDO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Gaming Partners International.

Dividends

NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gaming Partners International does not pay a dividend. NINTENDO LTD/ADR pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NINTENDO LTD/ADR and Gaming Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NINTENDO LTD/ADR 14.20% 11.46% 9.09% Gaming Partners International 5.07% 7.05% 5.29%

Summary

NINTENDO LTD/ADR beats Gaming Partners International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Kyoto, Japan.

Gaming Partners International Company Profile

Gaming Partners International Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of casino table game equipment to licensed casinos worldwide. The company operates through the following brands: Paulson, Bourgogne et Grasset, Gemaco, Dolphin, and Bud Jones. It also provides casino currency such as chips, plaques and jetons; playing cards; table layouts; gaming furniture and table accessories; dice; and roulette wheels. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

