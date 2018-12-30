Head to Head Review: Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) & WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (WEICY)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) and WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions -11.61% 33.32% 7.37% WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Power Solutions and WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pioneer Power Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR.

Dividends

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pioneer Power Solutions does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.4% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 56.5% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $101.39 million 0.44 -$9.34 million $0.75 6.87 WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR $22.43 billion 0.40 $1.36 billion N/A N/A

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Power Solutions.

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a range of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment in the field of utility, industrial, commercial original equipment manufacturer, and in critical power markets. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions, and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Transmission and Distribution Solutions segment provides electrical transformers and switchgear for the management of electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications. The Critical Power Solutions segment offers power generation equipment, paralleling switchgear, related electrical distribution infrastructure, as well as advanced data collection and monitoring platform, and preventive maintenance and monitoring services. The company was founded on December 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments. The company offers heavy duty trucks, construction machinery, and passenger vehicle diesel engines; heavy-duty trucks; heavy-duty gear boxes; forklift trucks and warehouses technology services; and supply chain solutions. It also provides spark plugs, axles, chassis, air-conditioner compressors, hydraulic controlling parts, etc. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Ballard Power Systems Inc. for fuel cell electric vehicles in China's heavy duty motive market. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China. Weichai Power Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Weichai Group Holdings Limited.

