Head to Head Review: Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) & Donegal Group (DGICB)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

71.8% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 3.89% 1.50% 0.54% Donegal Group -2.65% -4.19% -1.00%

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Third Point Reinsurance does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $939.01 million 0.95 $277.79 million $2.63 3.62 Donegal Group $739.03 million 0.46 $7.11 million N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Volatility & Risk

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Third Point Reinsurance and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 1 2 0 2.67 Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Point Reinsurance currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.56%. Given Third Point Reinsurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Third Point Reinsurance is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats Donegal Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Donegal Group Inc., through its interest in Donegal Financial Services Corporation, operates a savings bank. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.