Head to Head Review: Viomi Technology (VIOT) and Whirlpool (WHR)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viomi Technology and Whirlpool, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Whirlpool 1 8 3 0 2.17

Viomi Technology currently has a consensus target price of $11.45, suggesting a potential upside of 45.86%. Whirlpool has a consensus target price of $144.88, suggesting a potential upside of 35.06%. Given Viomi Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Whirlpool.

Profitability

This table compares Viomi Technology and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool -2.95% 23.93% 5.18%

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Viomi Technology does not pay a dividend. Whirlpool pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viomi Technology and Whirlpool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.32 $350.00 million $13.74 7.81

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Viomi Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

