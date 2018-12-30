Head-To-Head Survey: Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) and KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of KKR & Co Inc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co Inc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KKR & Co Inc pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. KKR & Co Inc pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

KKR & Co Inc has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KKR & Co Inc and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co Inc 0 4 8 0 2.67 Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus price target of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 52.04%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.98%. Given KKR & Co Inc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KKR & Co Inc is more favorable than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co Inc and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co Inc 48.08% 6.95% 3.17% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 6.76% 19.13% 12.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KKR & Co Inc and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co Inc $3.28 billion 3.19 $1.02 billion $2.38 8.25 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $91.36 million 1.94 $5.33 million N/A N/A

KKR & Co Inc has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Summary

KKR & Co Inc beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, financial technology, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the upstream oil and gas and equipment, minerals and royalties and services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

