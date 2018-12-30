Head to Head Survey: Tata Motors (TTM) and Niu Technologies (NIU)

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tata Motors and Niu Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $45.97 billion 0.18 $1.02 billion $2.35 5.24 Niu Technologies $116.27 million 4.35 -$27.90 million N/A N/A

Tata Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Niu Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors 0.18% 4.08% 1.16% Niu Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tata Motors and Niu Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 1 3 1 0 2.00 Niu Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Niu Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.57, suggesting a potential upside of 84.63%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Tata Motors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Tata Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tata Motors beats Niu Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. In addition, the company provides information technology services, machine tools, and factory automation services; and vehicle financing services. It offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Fiat, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

