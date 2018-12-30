Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $136,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,637.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Knox Singleton sold 13,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $410,236.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,291.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,596. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

