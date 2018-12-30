Helbiz Hits Market Cap of $374,164.00 (HBZ)

Helbiz (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Helbiz has a market cap of $374,164.00 and $61,422.00 worth of Helbiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helbiz has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helbiz token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox and Bitlish.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009557 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.02284168 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00157411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00208486 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026512 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026451 BTC.

About Helbiz

Helbiz launched on February 15th, 2018. Helbiz’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,301,957 tokens. The Reddit community for Helbiz is /r/helbiz. Helbiz’s official message board is medium.com/@HelbizOfficial. Helbiz’s official Twitter account is @helbizofficial. Helbiz’s official website is www.helbizcoin.io.

Helbiz Token Trading

Helbiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDAX, IDEX, Mercatox, Bitlish, Exmo, Coinhub, HitBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helbiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helbiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helbiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

