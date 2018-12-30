Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) and SoOum (SOUM) Financial Contrast

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) and SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and SoOum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group $124.46 million 3.76 -$13.43 million N/A N/A SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

SoOum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hemisphere Media Group.

Volatility & Risk

Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoOum has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of SoOum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hemisphere Media Group and SoOum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hemisphere Media Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than SoOum.

Profitability

This table compares Hemisphere Media Group and SoOum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group -28.61% -9.55% -4.48% SoOum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SoOum beats Hemisphere Media Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 4.5 million subscribers in the United States and 14.8 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 1.9 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. Further, the company operates Canal 1, a television network in Colombia; and Pantaya, a cross-platform Spanish-language digital subscription service that offers Spanish-language films. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

SoOum Company Profile

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

