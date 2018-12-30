Henry Schein (HSIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $738,655.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,425.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $5,956,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,725,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,275. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,264,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,990,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,346 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,656,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,228 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 209,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 19.0% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,924,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,683,000 after acquiring an additional 466,704 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.