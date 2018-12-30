Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Short Interest Update

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,718,624 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 20,645,147 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,338,632 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of HIMX opened at $3.47 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of -0.34.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $296,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,880,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $229,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIMX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

