Home Bancorp (HBCP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

HBCP stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.20.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

