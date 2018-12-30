Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.54.

HDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hortonworks to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hortonworks from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hortonworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HDP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,817. Hortonworks has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hortonworks will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $29,977.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,221.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott E. Gnau sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,433,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,340 shares of company stock worth $5,687,761. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hortonworks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,663,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,607,000 after acquiring an additional 670,844 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hortonworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hortonworks by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,663,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,607,000 after acquiring an additional 670,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 287,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hortonworks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 624,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.