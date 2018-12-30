Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,617 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Huazhu Group worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 4,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $402.97 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Huazhu Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

