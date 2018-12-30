Humana (HUM) versus Advanzeon Solutions (CHCR) Head to Head Survey

Humana (NYSE:HUM) and Advanzeon Solutions (OTCMKTS:CHCR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Humana has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanzeon Solutions has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Humana and Advanzeon Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humana $53.77 billion 0.72 $2.45 billion $11.71 24.11 Advanzeon Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Advanzeon Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Humana and Advanzeon Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana 2.70% 19.10% 6.36% Advanzeon Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Humana shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Humana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Advanzeon Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Humana and Advanzeon Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana 0 5 13 0 2.72 Advanzeon Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Humana presently has a consensus price target of $350.44, indicating a potential upside of 24.15%. Given Humana’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Humana is more favorable than Advanzeon Solutions.

Dividends

Humana pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanzeon Solutions does not pay a dividend. Humana pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Humana has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Humana beats Advanzeon Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts. This segment also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. The Group and Specialty segment provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health and voluntary insurance benefits; financial protection products; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups. It also offers military services, such as TRICARE South Region contract. The Healthcare Services segment provides pharmacy solutions, provider services, predictive modeling and informatics services, and clinical care services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. The Individual Commercial segment offers individual commercial fully-insured medical health insurance benefits under the HumanaOne brand. The company also provides closed-block long-term care insurance policies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 14 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 7 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Advanzeon Solutions Company Profile

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. provides managed care services in the behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy management fields in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's managed care operations include administrative service agreements, fee-for-service agreements, and capitation contracts. Its programs and services comprise integrated behavioral healthcare and pharmacy management services; management of prescription drugs on an at-risk basis; analytic services for medical and pharmacy claims; case management/utilization review services; administrative services management; preferred provider network development; management and physician advisor reviews; and overall care management services. The company also offers outpatient programs, such as counseling or therapy; intermediate care programs, such as intensive outpatient programs and partial hospitalization services; inpatient programs; and crisis intervention services through psychiatrists, psychologists, therapists, other licensed healthcare professionals, psychiatric hospitals, general medical facilities, residential treatment centers, and other treatment facilities. It serves commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, and Children's Health Insurance Program health plans, as well as self-insured companies and unions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. in January 2014. Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

