Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2018

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Huntington Bancshares posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $93,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 17,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $235,805.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,018.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,265,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,892 shares during the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,620,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,742,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,572,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

