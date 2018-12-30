IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,910,522 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.09% of IBERIABANK worth $399,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IBERIABANK by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in IBERIABANK by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

