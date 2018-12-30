Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,617,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,123,000 after acquiring an additional 317,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,290,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,004,489,000 after acquiring an additional 528,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,912,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,875,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,935,000 after acquiring an additional 93,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,849,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,423,000 after acquiring an additional 274,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,806,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $14,502,393.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,798.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

