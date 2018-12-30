Imperial Capital Trims Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Target Price to $17.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.46% from the stock’s current price. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s FY2018 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

SOI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $555.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 206.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $28,517,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 23.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,416,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 271,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,171,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.