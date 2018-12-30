Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Given a $61.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $61.00 target price on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.80.

IBTX stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.13. 346,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $99,848.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 126,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,247,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $242,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,646.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,471 shares of company stock valued at $767,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,615,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,127,000 after buying an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth $12,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,127,000 after buying an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 83,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

