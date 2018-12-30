Indorse Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $357,327.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, COSS, Gatecoin and YoBit. Indorse Token has a market cap of $357,327.00 and approximately $21,614.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.02307606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00154972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00207968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026233 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026232 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,142,886 tokens. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse.

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

Indorse Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liqui, RightBTC, DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC, COSS, Bancor Network and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

