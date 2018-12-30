Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IFNNF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFNNF traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,202. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $31.25.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.