Infineon Technologies’ (IFXA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($29.53) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.60 ($29.77) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.33 ($28.29).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €20.42 ($23.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

