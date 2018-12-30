Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will post sales of $2.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.03 million to $33.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.98 million, with estimates ranging from $4.21 million to $34.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.66% and a negative net margin of 232.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

INO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.82. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,845,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 356,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 72,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,689 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

