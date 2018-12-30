Insider Buying: Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (AGI) Insider Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) insider Michael Yates acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.79 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,309.00 ($7,311.35).

Shares of AGI opened at A$0.79 ($0.56) on Friday. Ainsworth Game Technology Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$1.71 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.79 ($1.98). The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00.

About Ainsworth Game Technology

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed Real Money' gambling markets. It has operations in Australia, the Americas, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

