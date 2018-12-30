Insider Buying: Andalas Energy and Power PLC (ADL) Insider Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL) insider Simon George Gorringe bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,200.31).

ADL opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Friday. Andalas Energy and Power PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

About Andalas Energy and Power

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

