Insider Buying: Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) Major Shareholder Buys 1,019,285 Shares of Stock

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll acquired 1,019,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $7,400,009.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FLMN opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 34.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

