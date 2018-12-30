Insider Buying: First Bancorp (FBNC) CEO Acquires $100,320.00 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Richard H. Moore bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,487,282.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Bancorp stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBNC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

