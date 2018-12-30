Insider Buying: Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,690,000.00 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $1,690,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 26th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $3,368,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 250,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $2,275,000.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 300,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,577,000.00.

Shares of RESI stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.93). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 85.55%. The business had revenue of $48.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RESI shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Front Yard Residential from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

