Insider Buying: J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Insider Purchases 44 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider John Rogers bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £117.48 ($153.51).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 29th, John Rogers sold 36 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.13), for a total value of £113.76 ($148.65).

On Thursday, November 1st, John Rogers bought 37 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £115.07 ($150.36).

On Thursday, October 4th, John Rogers bought 36 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £115.92 ($151.47).

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 264.90 ($3.46) on Friday. J Sainsbury plc has a 1 year low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 316.58 ($4.14).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

