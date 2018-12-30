Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSEC. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

