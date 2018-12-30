Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Chairman Sells 22,433 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $3,158,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SNA stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $189.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $898.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4,648.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 653,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,061,000 after buying an additional 639,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 348.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,427,000 after buying an additional 484,317 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11,813.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,180,000 after buying an additional 330,428 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 65.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,263,000 after buying an additional 305,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 2,706.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 244,326 shares during the last quarter.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

