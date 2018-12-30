Insider Selling: Yelp Inc (YELP) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 491.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.30. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 28.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,154,009 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $280,295,000 after buying an additional 1,597,355 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Yelp by 9,220.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 937,637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,131,000 after buying an additional 927,577 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Yelp by 126.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after buying an additional 617,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 647.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,466 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,368,000 after buying an additional 560,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $20,179,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Cowen set a $39.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Yelp to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/insider-selling-yelp-inc-yelp-director-sells-2000-shares-of-stock-2.html.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.