Investors Buy Shares of Waste Management (WM) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $64.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $25.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.55 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Waste Management had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Waste Management traded down ($0.15) for the day and closed at $87.95

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1,095.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 200.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 113.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

